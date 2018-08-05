Claybusters Claim 3 Team Titles at Grand Championdships

The Coffee County Claybusters enjoyed their most successful performance ever in the annual AIM Grand Championship which concluded on Tuesday. Four of the five squads competing placed in the national event held annually in Sparta, IL. The Claybusters came home with an impressive three 1st place team finishes and a runner-up.
The Junior Gold Division(18 to 22 year olds) captured a national title as they bested Dirty Mike & the Boys from Arkansas 970 to 968. The Junior Gold team was led by Jordan Osborne who had rounds of 99 and 07 to score 196 out of 200 clays. Mikayla Dickson and Travis Dickson each shattered 194 clays. Neil Slone and Tanner Carlton powdered 193 targets.
The Sub-Junior Division(ages 12 to 14) Class A team also captured a national title as they out shot the Hardin County Hitmen from Savannah 958 to 947. The leading shooter for the Sub-Juniors was Tucker Carlton who shot a 197, including a perfect round of 100 on Tuesday. Landon Meadows hit 195 while twin brother Logan shot down 191 clays. Jonah Wyatt blasted 188 out of a possible 200 while Lexi Stacey shattered 186.
The Junior Division(ages 15 to 17) also captured a first place trophy as they beat Frederick County 4H out of Maryland by 10 targets. The Claybusters were led by Victoria Majors who dropped 195 targets. Cheyenne Martin hit 187, Dylan Hickerson dumped 11 clays, Xavier Bartley shot down 180 and Emily DeFord powders 166.
The Sub-Junior Division(ages 12 to 14) Class C team captured a runner-up finish as they fell to Southwest out of Missouri by a final tally of 874 to 869. Leading the way was Brason Fletcher who shot a 179. Brayden Davenport dropped 176 clays while Aubrey Payne shot 174. Garrett Taylor finished with a score of 171 and Blaine Schreck had a 169
To get more information about the Claybusters, you can visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/145542225487727/ The Claybusters are coached by Scott Dickson, Barry Carlton, and Heath Jacobs.