Claybusters Capture More Titles

The Varsity team of Hayden Jacobs, Tucker Carlton, Colter Smith, Zack Bonee and Austin Schaller won the varsity competition as they shot 477 of a possible 500 targets. As individuals, Coffee County won both the high overall shooter for both male and female as Hayden Jacobs and Victoria Majors earned those titles respectively. Owing to the Claybusters dominance, each had to win their title with a “scorecard playoff” over a fellow Claybuster teammate. Jacobs edged Zack Boneewith both shooting 98 targets. For the ladies, Majors scraped by Lindsey Dickson as each shot 95. In the Junior varsity division, Tucker Carlton broke 96 targets to earn the male title while Alexus Stacey won the JV girls’ title with 92. In the intermediate advanced division, Emma Mathews won the female high overall title with 90 broken clays.
The Claybusters return to the firing line on Saturday, May 12th at Big Springs. That shoot will take place around 9 AM at the Christiana range.