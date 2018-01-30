CHS Wrestling Sweeps Home Tri-Match on Monday

The CHS wrestling team hosted a tri-match on Monday night at “The Dojo.” Playing host to Livingston Academy and Cascade, the Raiders captured a pair of dual wins. Coffee County held off Cascade 48 to 24 and dumped Livingston Academy 54 to 18.
Against Cascade, Coffee County got pinfall wins from Evan Jaynes(145 pounds), Josh Fourier(152) and Dakota Chalker(160). The Raiders also claimed forfeit wins from Andrew Lawson(170), Christopher Speegle(220), Hunter Massey(106), Mary Wolfrum(113) and Mary Anne Walker(120)
Against Liviningston Academy, the Raiders got pinfall wins from Evan Jaynes(145 pounds), Josh Fourier(152), Dakota Chalker(160), Andrew Lawson(170) and Reynaldo Reyes(195). Coffee County also got forfeit wins by Nicolas Martinez(182), Tyler Loren(285), Hunter Massey(106) and Mary
Wolfrun(113).