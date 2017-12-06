CHS Wrestling Splits Tuesday Tri-Match

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team welcomed Riverdale and Cascade to their home mat at the Raider Academy on Tuesday night. The teams competed in a 3 way duals matchup at “The Dojo.” Coffee County defeated Cascade 53 to 12 and lost to Riverdale 60 to 24.
Against Cascade, the Raiders captured 5 pinfall wins. Capturing pins for the Raiders were Dakota Chalker(160 pound class), Noah O’Shields(170), Andrew Lawson(182), Christopher Speegle(220) and Ethan Pike(285). Evan Jaynes(145) captured a technical fall as out outscored his opponent 15 to 0. Mary Wolfrum(120) and Hunter Massey(106) won via forfeit.
Against Riverdale, Coffee County won 2 matches with pins and one match via a forfeit. Hunter Massey was uncontested at 106 pounds for the forfeit win for the Raiders. Dakota Chalker(160) and Evan Jaynes(145) each captured victories after pinning their opponents.
The Raider grapplers return to the mat on Thursday as they head to Murfreesboro for a 3 team duals match. Coffee County will face off against Siegel and Franklin County at Siegel High School. First match is set to begin at 6 PM.