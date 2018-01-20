CHS Wrestling Splits Tri-Match on Senior Night

Celebrating Senior Night on Monday night, the Coffee County Raider Wrestling team welcomed Eagleville and Smyrna to “The Dojo” at the Coffee County Raider Academy for a 3 way duals match. Celebrating the careers of seniors Andrew Lawson and Alicean Stottlemyer, Coffee County got a split on the night. Opening up with Eagleville, the Raiders won 39 to 36. Coffee County fell to Smyrna by a score of 65 to 18.
In the Eagleville match, Coffee County got off to a hot start. The Raiders got 7 wins in the first 10 matches losing only 3 matches to forfeit. Braeden Massicotte opened up at 138 pounds with a pin, followed by Evan Jaynes(145 pounds) and Josh Fournier (152) who each got pinfall wins. Dakota Chalker (160) won a decision before Andrew Lawson(170) and Nick Martinez(182) won forfeit decisions. Coffee County ended the scoring in the heavyweight class as Tyler Loren got a forfeit win. Following the duals matches, Stottlemyer earned a decision win in an exhibition match against a Lady Eagle.
Against Smyrna, Evan Jaynes(145) and Dakota Chalker(160) got pinfall wins to help the Raiders build a 12 to 5 lead. From that point, the experience and depth of the Bulldogs saw Smyrna score 60 or the next 66 points to claim the duals win. Tyler Loren(285) got the only other points for the Raiders via a forfeit.
The Raider team is back in action on Monday when they travel to Wartrace to take on Nashville Christian and Cascade in a 3-way duals match. The first match will get underway at 6 PM. Alicean Stottlemyer will take part on the Girls’ Region Invitational Tournament on Saturday. Stottlemyer will need to finish in the top 4 in the region tournament to assure a spot in the TSSAA state tournament.