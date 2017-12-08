CHS Wrestling Splits Pair of Thursday Matches

The CHS wrestling team traveled to Murfreesboro on Thursday for a duals tri-match at Siegel. The Red Raiders fell to the host Stars 48 to 30. Coffee County captured a 43 to 42 tiebreaker win over Franklin County.
Against Franklin County, Coffee County needed a pin in the heavyweight match to tie the score and force the tiebreaker criteria. Ethan Pike pinned his opponent in 97 seconds to tie the match at 42. In the tiebreaker, Coffee County had scored the first point in 10 of the matches to Franklin County’s 8 to give the Raiders the tiebreaker point. The Raiders also got pins from Reynaldo Reyes(at 195 pounds), Dakota Chalker(160), Josh Fournier(152) and Evan Jaynes(145). Coffee County also got forfeit wins from Mary Wolfrum(120) and Mary Anne Walker(126).
Against the host Stars, Coffee County scored 3 pinfall wins. Ethan Pike(285), Josh Fournier(152) and Evan Jayne(145) all captured wins via the pin. Hunter Massey(106) and Mary Wolfram(120) received wins as a result of a forfeit.
The Raider grapplers are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Tullahoma for the Garner/Dyer Invitational duals tournament. Matches are set to begin at 10 AM and will be held at Tullahoma High School.