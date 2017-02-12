CHS Wrestling Season Comes to a Conclusion

The Coffee County Central High School wrestling season came to end on Saturday in the Region 5-AAA Individual Tournament. The Red Raiders failed to qualify a wrestler for the state individual tournament as a part of the 2 day regional tournament at Tullahoma.
The Red Raiders had a pair of wrestlers that were 1 win away from advancing to the state. Owen Teague(wrestling at 145 pounds) fell in the semifinal round of the consolation bracket to finish the tournament with a record of 2 and 2. Teague got a pair of pin fall wins before falling in a major decision. Rein Bozich(138) also made it to the consolation final before getting pinned to finish with a 2 and 2 record.
Noah O’Shields(126) finished the tournament with a record of 1 and 2 with a decision win. Dustin Duke(106), Joseph White(132) and Zach Adams(285) also competed for the Red Raiders.