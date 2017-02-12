«

CHS Wrestling Season Comes to a Conclusion

CHS Wrestling coaches (left to right) Kyle Kriz, Roger Barlow(in back) and Randall Jennings(leaning forward) look on during action last season

The Coffee County Central High School wrestling season came to end on Saturday in the Region 5-AAA Individual Tournament.  The Red Raiders failed to qualify a wrestler for the state individual tournament as a part of the 2 day regional tournament at Tullahoma.

The Red Raiders had a pair of wrestlers that were 1 win away from advancing to the state.  Owen Teague(wrestling at 145 pounds) fell in the semifinal round of the consolation bracket to finish the tournament with a record of 2 and 2.  Teague got a pair of pin fall wins before falling in a major decision.  Rein Bozich(138) also made it to the consolation final before getting pinned to finish with a 2 and 2 record.

Noah O’Shields(126) finished the tournament with a record of 1 and 2 with a decision win.  Dustin Duke(106), Joseph White(132) and Zach Adams(285) also competed for the Red Raiders.