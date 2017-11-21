CHS Wrestling Hosted Season Opening Matches on Monday Night

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team opened their season on Monday night as they hosted a three-way match at the Raider Academy. Fielding a team with a lot of new names, the Raider grapplers welcomed in perennial state powers Mt. Juliet and Stewarts Creek to “The Dojo.” In spite of several strong individual performances, Coffee County fell in both dual matches.
Against Stewarts Creek, the Raiders fell 60 to 24. The Raiders got pin fall wins from Christopher Speegle(at 220 pounds), Andrew Lawson(182), Dakota Chalker(160) and Ethan Pike(285).
Against Mt. Juliet, Coffee County lost by a final score of 64 to 12. Ethan Pike(285) got his 2nd pin of the night in 51 seconds. Hunter Massey was credited with a forfeit at 106 pounds.
Coffee County returns to the mat on Tuesday, December 5th when they host another tri-match at the Raider Academy. The Raiders will welcome Riverdale and Cascade to “The Dojo.” First match is set to begin at 6 PM. Head coach Roger Barlow will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to preview the season.