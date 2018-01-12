CHS Wrestling Goes 2 and 1 on Thursday

The CHS wrestling team traveled to Cookeville on Thursday for a 4 team duals match. Facing off against Upperman, Livingston Academy and the home standing Cavaliers, Coffee County got a pair of wins and a loss on the evening. The Raider grapplers fell to state power Cookeville but captured wins over Livingston Academy and Upperman.
Coffee County fell to Cookeville 75 to 6. Coffee County got their lone win of the match when Christopher Speegle got a win at 220 pounds. Evan Jaynes(at 145 pounds) took his match to the completion before losing in a decision.
Jaynes(145) came back against Livingston Academy to capture a pin to help lead the Raiders to a 48 to 24 win. Coffee County also got a pinfall win from Andrew Lawson(170). Coffee County got forfeit wins from Hunter Massey(106), Mary Wolfrun(113), Mary Anne Walker(120), Dakota Chalker(160), Reynaldo Reyes(182) and Nicolas Martinez(195).
Coffee County defeated Upperman 54 to 18. The Raiders got pinfall wins from Evan Jaynes(145), Dakota Chalker(160), Andrew Lawson(170) and Christopher Speegle(220). Coffee County got forfeit wins from Reynaldo Reyes(182), Nicolas Martinez(195), Tyler Loren(285), Mary Wolfrum(113) and Mary Anne Walker(120).
The CHS wrestlers are back in action on Saturday when they travel to St-Andrews-Sewanee to compete in the Mountain Top Individual tournament. Wrestling gets underway at 9 AM. The Raider team will compete in the Border Battle Duals tournament at Tullahoma on Tuesday. First match is set for 5 PM.