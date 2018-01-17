CHS Wrestling Falls in Border Battle Matches

The young Raider wrestling team of Coffee County Central High School took their lumps on Monday night. Coffee County lost all 3 of their matches in the 4-way match held at Tullahoma. Coffee County dropped team decisions to Franklin County, Shelbyville and Tullahoma.
Against Shelbyville, Coffee County lost a 42 to 28 decision. Andrew Lawson(at 170 pounds) captured the lone pin fall win for Coffee County. Hunter Massey fought to a 17 to 7 major decision win in the 106 pound weight class. Josh Fourneir(145), Mary Wolfrum(120) and Mary Anne Walker(126) each earned forfeit wins.
Against Tullahoma, Evan Jaynes(145) and Hunter Massey(106) got pinfall wins. Mary Wolfrum(120) and Mary Anne Walker(126) each earned forfeit wins. Coffee County fell by a final score of 54 to 24.
Against Franklin County, Evan Jaynes(145), Andrew Lawson(170) and Josh Fourneir(145) all got pinfall victories. Mary Wolfrum(120) and Mary Anne Walker(126) each earned forfeit wins. The Raiders fell by a final score of 54 to 30.
Coffee County hits the mat again on Friday night when they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County and LaVergne in a tri-match. First match is set to get underway at 6 PM.