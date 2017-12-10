CHS Wrestlers Win 4 Medals at Tullahoma Tournament

The Coffee County wrestling team saw 4 wrestlers advance to the medal stand on Saturday at Tullahoma’s Garner-Dyer Invitational. Senior Alicean Stottlemyer was the top finisher for Coffee County. Stottlemyer advanced to the finals of the 170 pound class before falling to Gabby Neal of Cane Ridge in the finals. Mary Wolfrum(119 pound class), Mary Ann Walker(125) and Evan Jaynes(145) all finished in 4th place.
Other Coffee County wrestlers and their records on the day were:
Hunter Massey(106) – 1 and 2
Josh Fourneir(152) – 2 and 2 with a pinfall win
Dakota Chalker(160) – 2 and 2 with a pinfall win
Noah O’Shields(170) – 1 and 2 with a pinfall win
Andrew Lawson(182) – 0 and 2
Reynaldo Reyes(195) – 1 and 2
Christopher Speegle(220) – 0 and 2
Ethan Pike(285) – 1 and 2
Coffee County is now off until Tuesday, December 19th when they travel to Columbia for a tri-match with Columbia and Oakland. The first match will get underway at 6 PM at Columbia Central High School.