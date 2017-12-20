«

CHS Wrestlers Split Dual Meet at Columbia

The Coffee County wrestling team traveled to Columbia on Tuesday for a three way duals match with Oakland and Columbia.  Coffee County got a 48 to 24 win over Columbia.  The Raiders fell to a strong Oakland team 72 to 12.

Against Columbia, the Raiders got all 48 points via forfeit wins.  Credited with wins were: Josh Fournier(at 145 pounds), Tristan Phillips(152), Dakota Chalker(160), Nicolas Martinez(182), Reynaldo Reyes(195), Hunter Massey(106), Mary Wolfrun(120) and Mary Anne Walker(126).

Against Oakland, Coffee County captured a pair of pinfall wins for their 12 points.  Josh Fournier(145) pinned his Patriot opponent in 2:45 for the victory.   At 160 pounds, Dakota Chalker pinned his Oakland combatant in 4:18.

The Raider grapplers will travel to Oakland on Thursday for the Oakland Day of Duals. The duals tournament will get underway at 1 PM and will be held at Oakland High School.