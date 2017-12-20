CHS Wrestlers Split Dual Meet at Columbia

The Coffee County wrestling team traveled to Columbia on Tuesday for a three way duals match with Oakland and Columbia. Coffee County got a 48 to 24 win over Columbia. The Raiders fell to a strong Oakland team 72 to 12.
Against Columbia, the Raiders got all 48 points via forfeit wins. Credited with wins were: Josh Fournier(at 145 pounds), Tristan Phillips(152), Dakota Chalker(160), Nicolas Martinez(182), Reynaldo Reyes(195), Hunter Massey(106), Mary Wolfrun(120) and Mary Anne Walker(126).
Against Oakland, Coffee County captured a pair of pinfall wins for their 12 points. Josh Fournier(145) pinned his Patriot opponent in 2:45 for the victory. At 160 pounds, Dakota Chalker pinned his Oakland combatant in 4:18.
The Raider grapplers will travel to Oakland on Thursday for the Oakland Day of Duals. The duals tournament will get underway at 1 PM and will be held at Oakland High School.