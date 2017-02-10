CHS Wrestlers Set to Compete at Region Individual Meet

High school wrestlers from 15 schools descend on Tullahoma this weekend for the 2017 Region 5AAA Individual Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Included in that number will be at least 6 wrestlers from Coffee County CHS as they attempt to qualify the TSSAA State Individual Meet to be held next weekend in Franklin. The Red Raider grapplers will be vying for 4 state berths in each weight class which will be on the line at the Regional meet.
Thunder Radio will give you an update on their progress on Saturday morning during the Coffee Coaches Show and a full rundown on their results in Monday’s sportscast.