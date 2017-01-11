The first meet of 2017 for the Coffee County Central High School wrestling team turned out to be their best dual meet of the season so far. Hosting LaVergne and Warren County on Tuesday night, the Raider team got strong performances from the middle of their order to capture a split in the 3 way dual meet. Coffee County dropped Warren County 27 to 24 while losing to LaVergne 42 to 33.
Against Warren County, the Raiders got a pinfall win from Rein Bozich(at 138 pounds) and a major decision win by Reid Lawrence(170). Noah O’Shields(126), Owen Teague(145) and Dustin Duke(113) all won by forfeit.
Against LaVergne, Coffee County got pinfall wins from Joseph White(132), Rein Bozich(138), Owen Teague(145) and Reid Lawrence(160). Noah O’Shields(126) won with a 10 to 8 decision and Zach Adams(285) won on a forfeit. The visiting Wolverines were able to capture 6 forfeit wins to capture the team win.
The Raider grapplers travel to Madison on Saturday to compete in the Goodpasture Individual Tournament. The tournament is set to begin at 9 AM at Goodpasture Christian School.
CHS Wrestlers Have Strong Outing on Tuesday Night
The first meet of 2017 for the Coffee County Central High School wrestling team turned out to be their best dual meet of the season so far. Hosting LaVergne and Warren County on Tuesday night, the Raider team got strong performances from the middle of their order to capture a split in the 3 way dual meet. Coffee County dropped Warren County 27 to 24 while losing to LaVergne 42 to 33.