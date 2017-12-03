CHS Wrestlers Grapple in Mt. Juliet Tournament on Satuday

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team traveled to Mt. Juliet on Saturday for their first Dual’s tournament of the season. Each of the young Raiders experienced some success on the day but Coffee County could only capture one match win. Evan Jaynes captured 3 individual wins via pins in his 4 matches. Hunter Massey and Dakota Chalker each got a pair of forfeit wins to go with a pinfall victory.
Coffee County captured a 42 to 33 win over Hunters Lane. Hunter Massey(106), Thomas Brown(220) and Evan Jaynes(145) all got wins as a result of a pin. Josh Fournier(152) lost a close 8 to 6 decision. The Raiders got forfeit wins from Dakota Chalker(160), Andrew Lawson(182), Mary Wolfrum(120) and Mary Anne Walker(126).
Coffee County fell to region rival Siegel 54 to 24. Josh Fournier(145) and Evan Jaynes(152) captured pinfall wins. Dakota Chalker(160) and Hunter Massey(106) each got forfeit wins.
Beech dropped the Raiders 63 to 18. Mary Wolfrum got a forfeit win at 120 pounds. Reynaldo Reyes(195) and Dakota Chalker(160) both picked up pinfall victories.
Against Antioch, the Red Raiders fell 48 to 30. Coffee County got pinfall wins from Evan Jaynes(at 145 pounds) and Noah O’Shields(170). Christopher Speegle(220), Hunter Massey(106) and Mary Wolfrum(120) each captured forfeit wins.
Coffee County returns home on Tuesday night for a tri-match with Riverdale and Cascade. The first match will get underway at 6 PM at the Raider Academy.