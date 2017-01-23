CHS Wrestlers Finish 3rd at Border Battle Duals Meet

The Red Raider wrestling team of Coffee County Central High School hosted the annual Border Battle 4-way duals match on Friday night at the Coffee County Raider Academy. The Raider team picked up a team win over Franklin County 33 to 30 while barely falling to Shelbyville 30 to 19. Coffee County had few answers for the depth of the Tullahoma team in a 63 to 6 decision. Joseph White(132 pounds), Rein Bozich(138), Owen Teague(145) and Reid Lawrence(160) all had good nights getting wins in 2 of their 3 matches.
Against Tullahoma, White(132) got the lone points for Coffee County as he captured a pinfall win. Bozich(138) and Reid Lawrence(160) both battled to decision loses while Teague(145) lost his match in a tiebreaker. Dustin Duke(106) lost in a technical fall.
Against Shelbyville, Bozich(138) and Teague(145) captured decision wins. Reid Lawrence(160) and Noah O’ Shields(126) prevailed in a pair of forfeit wins.
Against Franklin County, Coffee County won all but one of the contested matches to capture 3rd place in the meet. Noah O’Shields(126), Joseph White(132) and Reid Lawrence(160) all got pinfall wins over the Rebels. Owen Teague(145) captured an 11 to 10 decision for the Red Raiders. Dustin Duke(113) and Rein Bozich(138) each captured 6 points with forfeit wins over the Rebels.
The CHS grapplers return to the mats on Tuesday night when they travel to Murfreesboro for a 3 way duals match with