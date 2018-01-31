CHS Wrestlers Close Out Regular Season at Warren County

The CHS wrestling team squared off against Warren County on Tuesday night in their final duals match of the season. Despite scoring 4 wins, the Red Raiders could not capture the duals victory. Coffee County fell to Warren County 48 to 21.
Dakota Chalker(wrestling at 160 pounds) claimed the lone pinfall win for Coffee County. Evan Jaynes(145) and Josh Fournier(152) captured forfeits wins for the Raiders. Andrew Lawson(170) also won an 11 to 5 decision.
Next up for Coffee County will be the Region 5 Individual tournament. The region tournament will be held at Blackman High School on February 9th and 10th. Coffee County’s wrestlers will be competing to earn a berth in the state individual tournament scheduled for February 16th and 17th at Franklin’s Williamson County Ag and Expo Center.