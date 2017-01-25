CHS Wrestlers Close Out Duals Schedule

The Coffee County Central High wrestling team finished up the duals portion of their schedule on Tuesday night in Murfreesboro. The Raider grapplers took on Blackman and Siegel in the tri-dual match. Coffee County ended up finishing in 3rd place on the evening as they dropped both team decisions.
Against Blackman, the Red Raiders failed to win a weight class as the perennial state power Blaze handed Coffee County a lopsided defeat. Coffee County, while giving up forfeits in 7 weight classes, battled gamely on the night. Owen Teague(at 145 pounds) dropped an 8 to 3 decision. Noah O’Shields also battled to a decision loss at 126 and Rein Bozich(138) dropped a 10 to 2 decision. Against Siegel, Coffee County got wins from Bozich and Teague but that was not enough to capture a team win.
Coffee County now prepares for the Region 5AAA Individual tournament coming up on Feb 10th and 11th at Tullahoma. Each individual Coffee County wrestler will look to advance to the state meet if they can capture a top 4 finish in the region meet. The state individual tournament will be held on February 16th thru the 18th at the Williamson County Expo Center in Franklin.