CHS Wrestlers Capture 6 Medals at Saturday Tournament

Coffee County wrestlers with their medals after Saturday’s tournament[Photo provided]

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team captured 6 medals on Saturday in Sewanee at the Mountaintop Invitational Tournament.  Nine Raider grapplers were in action in the individual tournament as they accumulated 81 points which was good enough for 6th place in the team standings.  Evan Jaynes, wrestling at 145 pounds, was the top finisher for the Raiders as he captured the championship with a 3 and 0 record on the day.

Jaynes captured the title with a 9 to 5 decision over Trevor Scott of Chattanooga Christian School in the finals.  Jaynes advanced to the finals with a major decision(15 to 2) over Lucas Farr of Knoxville Webb.

Coffee County’s Mary Anne Walker captured 2nd place in the 120 pound class.  Walker was 2 and 1 on the day as she fell to Zach Derrick of Fairview in the finals via a pinfall.  Walker captured a thrilling 14 to 13 decision over Michael Vaughan of St. Andrew`s-Sewanee in the semifinals.

Hunter Massey captured 4th place at 106 pounds going 2 and 2 on the day. Both of Massey’s losses came at the hand of Matthew Tieng of Knoxville Webb via pins.  Massey captured a win in the consolation bracket semifinals with a pin against Jordan Lems of Franklin County.

Mary Wolfram was 2 and 2 on the day to finish in 4th place of the 113 pound class.  Wolfrum fell to Jacob Derrick of Fairview in the 3rd place match via a pin.

Andrew Lawson was 2 and 2 on the day as he captured 4th place in the 170 pound class.  Lawson advanced to 3rd place match with a pinfall win in the consolation semifinals over Jake Fuller of Knoxville Webb.  Lawson fell in the 3rd place match to Chris Moreland of Franklin County.

Reynaldo Reyes captured a 4th place medal with a record of 2 and 2 in the 182 pound weight class.  Reyes fell in the 3rd place match to Cody DeLano of Fairview.  Reyes advanced to the semifinals with a pinfall win over Nicholas Johnson of Shelbyville.

Other Coffee County wrestlers were Tyler Loren(Heavyweight class) who finished with a record of 1 and 2.  Nicolas Martinez(195 pound class) who was 1 and 2.  And Noah O’Shields(160 pounds) who was 1 and 2.

The CHS grapplers will be back in action on Monday when they compete in the 4 team Border Battle Duals tournament at Tullahoma.  First match is set for 5 PM.