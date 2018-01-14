CHS Wrestlers Capture 6 Medals at Saturday Tournament

Jaynes captured the title with a 9 to 5 decision over Trevor Scott of Chattanooga Christian School in the finals. Jaynes advanced to the finals with a major decision(15 to 2) over Lucas Farr of Knoxville Webb.
Coffee County’s Mary Anne Walker captured 2nd place in the 120 pound class. Walker was 2 and 1 on the day as she fell to Zach Derrick of Fairview in the finals via a pinfall. Walker captured a thrilling 14 to 13 decision over Michael Vaughan of St. Andrew`s-Sewanee in the semifinals.
Hunter Massey captured 4th place at 106 pounds going 2 and 2 on the day. Both of Massey’s losses came at the hand of Matthew Tieng of Knoxville Webb via pins. Massey captured a win in the consolation bracket semifinals with a pin against Jordan Lems of Franklin County.
Mary Wolfram was 2 and 2 on the day to finish in 4th place of the 113 pound class. Wolfrum fell to Jacob Derrick of Fairview in the 3rd place match via a pin.
Andrew Lawson was 2 and 2 on the day as he captured 4th place in the 170 pound class. Lawson advanced to 3rd place match with a pinfall win in the consolation semifinals over Jake Fuller of Knoxville Webb. Lawson fell in the 3rd place match to Chris Moreland of Franklin County.
Reynaldo Reyes captured a 4th place medal with a record of 2 and 2 in the 182 pound weight class. Reyes fell in the 3rd place match to Cody DeLano of Fairview. Reyes advanced to the semifinals with a pinfall win over Nicholas Johnson of Shelbyville.
Other Coffee County wrestlers were Tyler Loren(Heavyweight class) who finished with a record of 1 and 2. Nicolas Martinez(195 pound class) who was 1 and 2. And Noah O’Shields(160 pounds) who was 1 and 2.
The CHS grapplers will be back in action on Monday when they compete in the 4 team Border Battle Duals tournament at Tullahoma. First match is set for 5 PM.