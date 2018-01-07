CHS Wrestlers Battle in Saturday Invitational Tournament

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team traveled to Smyrna on Saturday to compete in the Red Hawk Rampage. The tournament, hosted by Stewarts Creek, was an individual format as each wrestler could earn team points. Coffee County finished 14th in the team standings on the day out of a field of 17 teams and did not have an individual medalist.
Individual Results (with weight class):
Hunter Massey(106) – Record of 1 win and 2 losses – 3 team points
Mary Wolfrum(113) – Record of 1 win and 2 losses – 6 team points
Mary Anne Walker(120) – Record of 0 win and 2 losses – 0 team points
Braeden Massicote(132) – Record of 0 win and 2 losses – 0 team points
Evan Jaynes(138) – Record of 1 win and 2 losses – 4 team points
Noah O’Shields(160) – Record of 0 win and 2 losses – 0 team points
Andrew Lawson(170) – Record of 1 win and 2 losses – 2 team points
Reynaldo Reyes(182) – Record of 1 win and 2 losses – 3 team points
Nicolas Martinez(195) – Record of 0 win and 2 losses – 0 team points
Christopher Speegle(220) – Record of 2 wins and 2 losses – 4 team points
Tyler Loren(285) – Record of 0 win and 2 losses – 0 team points
The Raider grapplers return to the Raider Academy on Tuesday night home a tri-match. Coffee County will welcome Blackman and Lawrence County to “The Dojo” with the matches getting underway at 6 PM.