CHS Wrestler Qualifies for State Tournament

Mary Anne Walker(3rd from left) with her 2nd place medal in the region meet. [Photo provided]

The Coffee County Lady Raider wrestling team traveled to Nolensville on Saturday to compete in the TSSAA Girls West Region Individual meet.  With a berth in next month’s state tournament on the line, 3 Lady Raider grapplers hoped to earn Coffee County’s 2nd straight individual berth in the TSSAA State Tournament.   The trio of Coffee County wrestlers captured a 9th place team finish out of 53 teams.

Mary Anne Walker, wrestling in the 125 class, placed 2nd in her class to punch her ticket to the state meet.  Walker finished the day with a record of 3 wins and a loss.  Walker got a bye in the opening round before capturing a pair of pinfall wins.  In the finals, Walker lost in a pin to unbeaten Robin Yunis of Rossview.

Mary Wolfrum, wrestling in the 119 class, placed 6th in her class.  Wolfrum finished the tournament with a record of 3 and 2.  Wolfrum got a pair of decision wins and a pinfall win in her 3 victories.  Lyra Leftwich, wrestling in the 132 class, finished the day with a record of 1 and 2.

The TSSAA State meet will be held on February 14th through February 16th at the Williamson County Agricultural Center in Franklin.