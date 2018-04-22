CHS Wrestler Alicean Stottlemyer Named to All-State Team

After a record breaking senior season, the awards continue for Coffee County senior wrestler Alicean Stottlemyer. The senior learned on Wednesday that she was selected for the 4 team Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State team for her weight class. Stottlemyer, who finished in 4th place at the TSSAA state meet in February, is the only female wrestler in Coffee County history to advance to the state meet. Stottlemyer is also the only Coffee County wrestler to medal at the state meet and the first All-State recipient. Alicean was joined on the All-State team by Gabrielle Neal of Cane Ridge, Haley Brown of Elizabethton and Abigail Vance of West Creek.
“I was at a loss for words when I found out” said Coffee County Coach Roger Barlow. Barlow went on to say “the big thing with Alicean this year was her perseverance. After an injury-riddled sophomore and junior seasons, she was focused and persevered this year. It is a huge accomplishment for her” added Barlow.