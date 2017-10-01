CHS Volleyball Wraps Up Regular Season with Tune-up Tournament

Facing their toughest competition of the year, the CHS volleyball team captured a runner-up finish of the bronze division in the Middle Tennessee Classic Tournament in Franklin this weekend. Coffee County finished pool play with a win over Lausanne while dropping matches to Wilson Central, Hazel Green, Al and St. Cecilia. In tournament bracket play, Coffee County lost to Dyersburg before defeating Columbia in the semifinals. In a rematch with Lausanne, the Lady Raiders fell in a 3 set match in the bronze bracket finals.
For the tournament, Coffee County was led in aces and assists by Amanda Mukai who had 10 aces and 87 assists. Keelie Hillis and Alliyah Williams led the team in kills with 20 while Hillis added 6 blocks. Keri Munn added 17 kills while Odalis Garcia added 3 blocks. Tyana Fenton led the team in digs with 78 and had the highest passing average at 2.59.
Coffee County will open play in the District 8AAA tournament on Thursday. Coffee County will take on the winner of the match between Shelbyville and Franklin County in the semifinals at 4:30 PM at Lincoln County High School. A win there would advance the Lady Raiders to the tournament finals. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the semifinal match as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. If the Lady Raiders advance to the finals, Thunder Radio will bring you the finals online via the Thunder Radio app and at WMSRradio.com.