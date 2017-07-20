CHS Volleyball to Host Wednesday Play Day

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team will host a scrimmage play day on Saturday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Ten teams in all will be in action beginning at 9 AM. Action will take place on all 3 courts so spectators are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.
Coffee County will take on Oakland at 9 AM. They will follow that up with a noon match against LEAD Academy out of Nashville. The Lady Raiders will close out play with a 3 PM match against former district rival Lawrence County.