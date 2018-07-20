«

CHS Volleyball to Host Scrimmage Playday on Thursday

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team will host a scrimmage play day on Thursday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.  Ten teams in all will be in action beginning at 8:30 AM.  Action will take place on all 3 courts so spectators are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.

Coffee County will take on Tullahoma at 8:30 AM.  They will follow that up with a 10AM match against Oakland.  The Lady Raiders will close out play with a 1 PM match against former district rival White County.

The complete schedule is as follows: