CHS Volleyball to Host Scrimmage Playday on Thursday

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team will host a scrimmage play day on Thursday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Ten teams in all will be in action beginning at 8:30 AM. Action will take place on all 3 courts so spectators are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.
Coffee County will take on Tullahoma at 8:30 AM. They will follow that up with a 10AM match against Oakland. The Lady Raiders will close out play with a 1 PM match against former district rival White County.
The complete schedule is as follows: