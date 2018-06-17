CHS Volleyball Team to Host Kid’s Camp This Week

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team will be hosting the 3 day Lady Raider Volleyball Kid’s Camp beginning on Monday. The camp is open to children in elementary and middle school interested in learning more about volleyball and improving their skills. The camp will run from noon to 3 PM on Monday through Wednesday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Cost is $30 per camper and those wishing to participate are asked to arrive early at CHS to register. If you need more information, email Andrew Taylor at: taylora@k12coffee.net