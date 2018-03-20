CHS Volleyball Team and CHS Bass Club Team Up for Tournament

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team is teaming up with the Coffee County Youth Bass Club to host a fund-raising fishing tournament on Saturday, March 31st. The one day tournament will be held at Normandy Lake and registration will begin at 5:00 AM. Registration and weigh-in will take place at Fire Lake Boat Ramp.
The tournament is open to all age fishermen and will be a team format with a maximum 3 member team. Cost is $50 per team, plus an additional $10 f you wish to enter the big fish competition. The winning team will pocket $500. Winner will be determined by the total weight of a maximum 5 fish. There will be a penalty for any dead fish.
If you need more information, contact Andrew Taylor at: 931-273-2863 or Shannon Frame at: 931-434-0892.