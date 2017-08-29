CHS Volleyball Tames Columbia

The Coffee County volleyball team hit the road to Columbia on Tuesday night for a district match with the Lady Lions. Looking to keep their perfect district record intact, the Lady Raiders captured the top spot in the district with a 4 set win over the Lady Lions. Coffee County won by set scores of 25 to 16, 20 to 25, 25 to 22 and 25 to 23. The win moves Coffee County to 3 and 0 in district play.
The Lady Raiders dominated the play at the net as they had 47 kills and 5.5 blocks on the night. Seniors Odalis Garcia and Alliyah Williams each had 9 kills. Keelie Hillis added 8 kills and Lexi Bryan added 7. Amanda Mukai led Coffee County in assists with 33. Tyana Fenton led the team in digs with 20 while Williams added 12 and Alexis Baker had 10 digs. Fenton also shared the team lead in aces with Garcia as each had 4. Williams added 3 service aces.
The Lady Raiders will play host to Franklin County on Thursday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. First serve is set for 6 PM.