CHS Volleyball Swept by Warren County

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team traveled to McMinnville on Thursday night for their first road test of the season. Coming off an inconsistent performance against Shelbyville on Tuesday night, the young Lady Raider squad had no answers for the talented Lady Pioneers getting swept in 3 sets. Coffee County lost by set scores of 12-25, 10-25 and 6-25.
Coffee County was held to 6 kills and 3 aces as they could not get their offense going. Keelie Hillis led Coffee County in blocks with 3 and kills with 2. Alliyah Williams and Amanda Mukai tied for the team lead in digs with 5. Mukai also added 5 assists as Coffee County falls to 1 and 2 on the season.
The Lady Raiders are back in action on Monday when they host Warren County and Grundy County in a doubleheader. The match against Warren County will begin at 4:30 PM. The Lady Raiders will then take on Grundy County at 6:30. Both matches will be held at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.