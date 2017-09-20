CHS Volleyball Sweeps Tullahoma on Wednesday

The Coffee County volleyball team traveled to Tullahoma on Wednesday night for a non-district match with the rival Lady Cats. Coffee County had to battle the Lady Cats tough in all 3 sets but did come away with the sweep. Coffee County won by set scores of: 25-21, 25-15 and 25-20.
The Lady Raiders were led in kills by Keelie Hillis, Lexi Bryan and Alliyah Williams who all had 4 kills. Amanda Mukai led Coffee County in aces with 4 and assists with 12. Tyana Fenton was the team leader in digs with 12.
Coffee County will next be in action on Saturday when they host their annual Southern Slam tournament. The tournament will be held on 2 floors at CHS and 2 courts at the Manchester Recreation Center. Coffee County will play games at 9 AM, 11 AM, 1 PM and 3 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The single elimination portion of the tournament gets underway at 5:30 PM.