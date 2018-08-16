CHS Volleyball Sweeps Shelbyville

The Lady Raiders drilled 14 service aces and fired off 24 kills in the straight set win. Amanda Mukai led the Lady Raiders in aces with 8, in digs with 4 and assists with 4. Lexi Bryan led Coffee County with 7 kills and added 2 aces. Keelie Hillis finished with 5 assists and added 5 kills. Abigail Parker finished with 4 digs and 4 kills.
The Lady Raiders will return to the court on Tuesday when they travel to Coalmont to take on Grundy County. That match is set to get underway at 6 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the contest as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The pregame show will begin live coverage at 5:45.
Lady Raider head coach Andrew Taylor will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to catch the fans up on the first week of the season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each Saturday morning at 10 AM LIVE from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln in Manchester. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.