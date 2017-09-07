CHS Volleyball Sweeps Shelbyville

The Coffee County volleyball team kept their perfect district record alive on Thursday night with a win at Shelbyville. The Lady Raiders rolled past the Eaglettes in dominating fashion in the straight set win. Coffee County won by set scores of 25-7, 25-13 and 25-14.
Coffee County had 17 aces in the match led by Odalis Garcia who served 9. Garcia also had 5 kills and a block for Coffee County. Keelie Hillis led the Lady Raiders in kills with 8. Tyana Fenton was the team leader in digs with 9 and Amanda Mukai led in assists with 24.
The win moves Coffee County’s record to 5 and 0 in district play. The Lady Raiders travel to Murfreesboro on Monday for a non-district match with Middle Tennessee Christian. That match will get underway at 5:30 PM.