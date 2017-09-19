CHS Volleyball Sweeps Riverdale on Monday

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team welcomed District 7 power Riverdale to the Joe Frank Patch Gym on Monday. Keeping with Coach Andrew Taylor’s philosophy to play the best folks possible to get better, the Lady Raiders stunned the Lady Warriors in 3 sets to grab the huge non-district win. Coffee County won by set scores of 25 to 17, 27 to 25 and 25 to 22.
Coffee County was spectacular in the service game as they had only one service error to go with 12 aces. At the net, the Lady Raiders had 21 kills to only 9 hitting errors and an amazing 47 digs in the match as the Lady Raiders played nearly flawless volleyball.
Tyana Fenton and Amada Mukai led the team in aces with 4 each. Mukai led the team in assists with 13 while Fenton had 16 digs. Keelie Hillis led Coffee County in kills with 6 and had the Lady Raiders only block.
The Lady Raiders are back at home on Tuesday night as they return to district play. Coffee County welcomes Lincoln County to the Joe Frank Patch Gym for a 6 PM match. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you live coverage as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The pregame show will begin around 5:50.