CHS Volleyball Sweeps Grundy County

The Lady Raider volleyball team of Coffee County CHS traveled to Coalmont on Tuesday to tangle with Grundy County. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders clawed their way to a 4 set win. Coffee County won by set scores of 25 to 14, 25 to 13 and 25 to 18.
Coffee County used their dominance at the service line to crush the Lady Jackets. Taking the serve at 2 to 2 in the first set, Keri Munn erupted for 16 straight serves, including 4 aces, to race the Lady Raiders out to a 17 to 3 lead. Munn also broke open the 2nd set at the line as she lifted Coffee County from a 6 to 6 tie to a 11 to 6 lead with 3 more aces. Munn finished the match with 10 aces, 6 kills and 3 blocks. Lexi Bryan led Coffee County in kills with 9 while Abigail Parker and Keelie Hillis each added 4. Amanda Mukai led Coffee County in assists with 10 to give her 761 for her career making her the career leader in assists at Coffee County.
The Lady Raiders return to action on Thursday when they welcome Lincoln to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym for an important District 8AAA contest. First serve is set for 6:30 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/