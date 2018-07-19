CHS Volleyball Struggles in Day #2 of Eagleville Tournament

The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider volleyball team returned to Eagleville on Thursday for the Lady Eagles Team Camp. Both the Lady Raiders and JV Lady Raiders were in action in Day #2 of the 3 day team camp.
The varsity squad was 1 and 2 on the day as they dropped a pair of matches in straight sets before edging district foe Lincoln County 2 to 1. As was the case on Wednesday, The Lady Raiders continue to have trouble getting their offense started on service return.
Coach Andrew Taylor continues to emphasize the service return and passing for Coffee County. Improvement in those areas is a must in the preseason said Taylor. Taylor continues to be happy with his team’s performance at the service line and at the net.
The Lady Raider JV team won their matches over Lawrence County and Lincoln County while falling to Smyrna. The 3 day camp concludes on Friday at Eagleville.