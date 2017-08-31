CHS Volleyball Stops Franklin County

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team tangled with district foe Franklin County on Thursday night at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Coming off an impressive district win on Tuesday in Columbia, the Lady Raiders roared to a four set win over the Rebelettes. Coffee County won by set scores of 25-17, 19-25, 25-14 and 25-21.
Coffee County was led in kills by Alliyah Williams who finished with 15 of the 44 kills for the Lady Raiders. Lexi Bryan added 9 and Sarah West had 7 kills. Amanda Mukai led the team in aces with 5 to go along with the team lead in assists with 35. Tyana Fenton was the match leader in digs with 11 and added 4 aces of her own. Keelie Hillis added 2 blocks for Coffee County.
The win improves Coffee County to 4 and 0 in district play. Coffee County heads to Chattanooga on Friday to compete in the Choo-Choo Classic. The Lady Raiders open up play at 4 PM(EDT) against Rhea County before taking on Silverdale Academy at 5 PM. Those matches will take place at Ooltewah High School. The tournament concludes on Saturday.