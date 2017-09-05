CHS Volleyball Splits Doubleheader with Warren & Grundy

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team welcomed Warren County and Grundy County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Tuesday for a 3 team round-robin. Coffee County split their 2 matches, getting a win over Grundy County in the nightcap after falling to Warren County in the first game. The Lady Raiders were swept by Warren County by set scores of 25 to 11 and 25 to 10. In the match against Grundy County, Coffee County won by set scores of 25-15 and 25 -21.
The Lady Raiders had few answers for Warren County as the Lady Pioneers played mistake free volleyball. Coffee County was held to 1 ace and 3 kills on the evening. Tyana Fenton had the ace for the Lady Raiders and also led the team in digs with 6. Keelie Hills and Alliyah Williams each had a block and a kill.
Against Grundy County, in a match you heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series, Coffee County was able to empty the bench in the straight set win. The Lady Raiders rebounded for 23 kills against the Lady Jackets as they dominated at the net. Coffee County also had 9 aces in the 2 set match. Odalis Garcia had 6 kills to lead the Lady Raiders while Lexi Bryan and Hillis each scored 5 kills. Fenton again led Coffee County in aces with 3. Amanda Mukai led the team in assists with 14.
Coffee County is back in action on Wednesday as they take on Eagleville at 1 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The match will be held in front of the CHS student body. Opening serve is set for 1:30 PM.
Download a copy of the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/