CHS Volleyball Rallies to Stop Columbia

The Lady Raider volleyball team welcomed district rival Columbia to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Tuesday. Coffee County scuffled through a set and a half before the chair official became ill and had to be attended to by CHS trainer Jason Sanders. After a 45 minute delay, in which the official was transported to the hospital, the match resumed. Coffee County seemed to awake from their malaise to reel off 3 sets in a row and capture the district match. Coffee County won by set scores of 21-25, 25-22, 25-15 and 25-18.
After a back and forth battle in the 2nd set, Coffee County got a kill on set point from Keelie Hillis to close out the set. That seemed to give the Lady Raiders the momentum to spring them to fast starts in the next 2 sets to get the win. Coffee County finished with an astonishing 39 kills and 18 service aces. Abigail Layne served 6 aces while Keri Munn and Kiya Ferrell each had 3. Munn led the team in kills with 15 while Ferrell had 8 and Lexi Bryan finished with 5. Munn and Bryan each had 3 blocks while Hillis added 2. Amanda Mukai led the team in assists with 18 while Sarah West had 13 digs followed by Shannah Frame who added 12.
Coffee County returns to district play on Thursday when they travel to Winchester to take on Franklin County. That district contest will get underway at 6:30 PM.