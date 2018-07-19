CHS Volleyball Opens Up Eagleville Team Camp on Wednesday

The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider volleyball team traveled to Eagleville on Wednesday for the Lady Eagles Team Camp. Both the Lady Raiders and JV Lady Raiders were in action in Day #1 of the 3 day team camp.
After a loss in their opening match to a very tough Stewarts Creek squad, Coffee County bounced back for a pair of wins to finish 2 and 1 on the day. The Lady Raiders dropped a 2 set decision to Stewarts Creek before defeating Eagleville 2 to 1 and sweeping Community 2-0.
Coach Andrew Taylor was happy with his team’s performance at the service line and at the net. He wants to see improvement in service receive and defense behind his blockers.
The Lady Raider JV tied a pair of matches and captured a win. Coffee County tied Stewarts Creek and Community while beating the host Lady Eagles. The 3 day camp continues on Thursday at Eagleville.