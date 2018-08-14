CHS Volleyball Opens Season with a Pair of Wins

Against Warren County, the Lady Raiders used 18 aces and 30 kills to roar to the win. Keri Munn was big at the net with 10 kills while Amanda Mukai led the Lady Raiders in aces with 11 and assists with 14. Lexi Bryan had 2 blocks for the Lady Raiders.
Against Covenant, Mukai again had the hot hand at the service line as she had 5 aces and again led the team in assists with 10. Abigail Layne and Shannah Frame each served up 3 aces. Munn led the Lady Raiders in kills with 6 while Bryan added 5. Sarah West led the team in digs with 5.
The Lady Raiders hit the road on Wednesday when they travel to Murfreesboro to take on Riverdale. The varsity match will get underway at 6:00