CHS Volleyball Opens District Tournament on Thursday

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team opens up district tournament play on Thursday at Lincoln County High School. The Lady Raiders will be looking to advance to their 6th straight region tournament if they can advance to the finals. Coffee County will square off against Franklin County in Thursday’s semifinals.
First serve is set for 4:30 PM on Thursday at Lincoln County High School. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. We will begin with the pregame show at 4:20.
Following the semifinals, Thunder Radio will have the 2017 season opener for the defending Western Conference champion Nashville Predators. Thunder Radio will bring you all the action on the Fifth Third Bank Nashville Predators Radio Network to you locally by The Law Offices of Burch & Lockhart. Should Coffee County advance to the finals, Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast of the finals via our stream at WMSRradio.com AND on the all new and completely free Thunder Radio app for your smart phone.