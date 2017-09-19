CHS Volleyball Loses 5 Set Thriller To Lincoln County

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team welcomed District 8AAA rival Lincoln County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Tuesday night. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the young Lady Raider team wanted to build on the momentum of Monday’s strong performance. Despite having leads in both the 4th and 5th sets, Coffee County dropped the 5 set thriller to the Lady Falcons 3 sets to 2. Coffee County fell by set scores of 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 23-25 and 12-15.
Coffee County was led in aces and kills by Odalis Garcia. The senior finished with 9 kills and 6 aces. Keelie Hillis had 8 kills to go with a block. Garcia and Sarah West each added a block. Amanda Mukai led the team in assists with 32 and Tyana Fenton led Coffee County in digs with 43.
Coffee County will be back at home on Thursday when they play host to Columbia. A win on Thursday night could secure a regular season district title. First serve is set for 6 PM.
To download a copy of the broadcast, go to: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/