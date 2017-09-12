CHS Volleyball Grabs Road Win at Grundy County on Tuesday

After struggling with service and hitting errors in the first set, the Coffee County Central High School volleyball team rallied for a 4 set win over Grundy County on Tuesday. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders got a 9 point rally in the second set with Tyana Fenton at the service line to level the match at 1 set apiece. That momentum carried the Lady Raiders to the non-district win on the road in Coalmont. Coffee County won by set scores of 17-25, 25-14, 25-14 and 25-5.
Fenton and fellow senior Odalis Garcia were spectacular in the service game as each served thru long rallies in the final 3 sets to lead Coffee County to the win. Garcia finished the match with 8 aces while Fenton had 6. Keelie Hillis led the Lady Raiders in kills with 11 while Garcia, Sarah West and Alliyah Williams all had 6 kills. Amanda Mukai led the team in assists with 30 and Fenton led the team in digs with 7.
Coffee County travels to Tullahoma on Wednesday for a 6 PM match with the Lady Cats. The Lady Raiders are back at home on Saturday when they host the Southern Slam tournament. Game times and schedule will be announced in Thursday’s sports report.
To download a copy of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series broadcast, visit: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/