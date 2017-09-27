CHS Volleyball Gets Road Win at Eagleville

The Lady Raider volleyball team traveled to Eagleville on Wednesday for an in-school game. This was the second meeting of the year between these 2 teams as Eagleville visited Manchester on September 6th for an exciting 5 set match in which the Lady Eagles outlasted the Lady Raiders. The Lady Raiders continued their string of great play as they got the win over Eagleville in front of the student body for the first time ever. Coffee County won in 4 sets by scores of 23-25, 25-22, 26-24 and 25-18.
Coffee County was led in kills by Keelie Hillis who had 8 kills while adding 7 blocks. Odalis Garcia led the team in aces with 4. Amada Mukai was the assist leader with 27 while Tyana Fenton led in digs with 21.
On Friday and Saturday, Coffee County will compete in the Middle Tennessee Classic Tournament at Franklin’s AGame SportsPlex. Coffee County plays pool games at 6 and 8 PM on Friday night before finishing up pool play on Saturday with games at 11 and noon. The District 8AAA tournament begins next week as Coffee County will be the #1 seed. The district tournament will be held at Lincoln County High School.