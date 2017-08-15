CHS Volleyball Gets District Win Over Shelbyville on Tuesday Night

Attempting to bounce back from a tough loss on Monday night, the Lady Raider volleyball team welcomed district rival Shelbyville to “The Patch.” In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series, the Lady Raiders captured a hard fought 4 set win from Shelbyville. Coffee County won by set scores of 25-18, 25-20, 16-25 and 25-17.
The much improved Eaglettes led in each set as they challenged Coffee County throughout the match. Senior Tyana Fenton sparked Lady Raider rallies in the first and second sets as she served 5 straight service aces in the first set to give the Lady Raiders their first lead of the match. In the second set, Fenton once again delivered at the service line as she had 4 consecutive aces to bring the Lady Raiders from 1 point down to a 3 point lead. Fenton finished the match with 10 aces to lead a Lady Raider team that had 17 aces on the match. Fenton added 5 kills, 7 digs and an assist on the night. Amanda Mukai led the team in assists with 16 while adding 5 kills and 3 aces. Alliyah Williams led Coffee County in digs with 11 while Sarah West led Coffee County in kills with 6.
The Lady Raiders hit the road on Thursday when they travel to McMinnville for a match against Warren County. First serve is set for 6 PM.
