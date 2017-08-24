CHS Volleyball Gets Big District Win at Lincoln County

Coach Andrew Taylor has been preaching “baby steps” when talking about his young CHS volleyball team this season. With 3 sophomores playing crucial roles and only 2 returning starters from last year, consistency has been a challenge all season long. On Thursday night, the Lady Raiders headed to Lincoln County for their first district road match and in the words on Coach Taylor, “(we are) growing up” as they captured the 4 set win.
After splitting the first 2 sets, the Lady Raiders won sets 3 and 4 by two point margins to run their district record to 2 and 0. The Lady Raiders had 45 kills on the match led by sophomore Keelie Hillis who knocked down 10. Freshman Lexi Bryan added 9 kills and senior Alliyah Williams had 8. Hillis and senior Odalis Garcia tied for the team lead in blocks with 3. Williams led the team in aces with 4. Sophomore Amanda Mukai had 3 aces and led the team in assists with 32. Senior Tyana Fenton led the Lady Raiders in digs with 18.
Coffee County will return home on Monday to take on White County at the Joe Frankl Patch Memorial Gym. First serve is set for 6 PM.