CHS Volleyball Gets 3rd Place Finish at Southern Slam

A 3 and 3 record and a semifinal finish capped off a long Saturday for the Coffee County Central volleyball team. Hosting 14 teams from as far away as McEwen and Chattanooga, Coffee County battled to a 2 and 2 record in pool play with losses to Stewarts Creek and Chattanooga Christian.
That performance was good enough to advance the Lady Raiders to the Gold Bracket. After a win over Columbia Academy in the first round of the finals bracket, Coffee County was eliminated by Chattanooga Christian. Chattanooga Christian went on the win the tournament over Stewarts Creek in the finals.
For the tournament, the Lady Raiders were led in kills by Alliyah Williams who finished with 29 kills. Amanda Mukai led Coffee County in aces with 6. Keelie Hillis led the team in blocks with 5. Mukai led in assists with 87 while Tyana Fenton had 69 digs on the day.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action on Monday when they play host to Riverdale. That match will get underway at 6 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.