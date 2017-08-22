CHS Volleyball Falls to White County

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team hit the road on Tuesday night to take on non-district rival White County. Despite getting 30 kills and 8 service aces, errors in the hitting and service games caused the Lady Raiders to fall in 4 sets. Coffee County lost by set scores of 10-25, 25-16, 8-25 and 22-25.
Alliyah Williams had her best game of the year as she led the team in kills with 10 and aces with 3. Fellow senior Tyana Fenton led the team in digs with 23 while Williams added 8. Amanda Mukai led the Lady Raiders in assists with 23.
The Lady Raiders travel to Fayetteville on Thursday night for a huge district battle with Lincoln County. First serve is set for 6 PM at Lincoln County High School.