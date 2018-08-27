CHS Volleyball Falls to White County

Coming off a painful district loss to Lincoln County on Thursday, the Lady Raider volleyball team welcomed non-district foe White County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Monday. The Lady Raiders had hoped to get on the winning track to start a busy week, but White County prevailed in 4 sets. The Lady Raiders fell by set scores of 17-25, 23-25, 25-22 and 25-27.
Lexi Bryan led Coffee County at the net as the sophomore had 12 kills and added 2 blocks. Keri Munn finished with 4 blocks for the Lady Raiders. Abigail Parker had the team lead in digs with 9 and Abigail Layne finished with a team high 5 aces. Amanda Mukai led the team in assists with 14.
Coffee County returns to district play on Tuesday when they play host to Columbia. That pivotal district tilt will take place at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym and first serve is set for 6:30 PM.