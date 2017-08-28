CHS Volleyball Falls to White County

For the second time this year, the Lady Raider volleyball team faced off against a talented White County team. Hosting the Warriorettes, the Lady Raiders were hoping to avenge an earlier season loss in Sparta. The Lady Raiders could not gain the season split as they fell in 4 sets to White County by set scores of 18-25, 13-25, 25-21 and 20-25.
Twenty one service errors and 15 hitting errors spoiled the Lady Raiders upset bid. Tyana Fenton led Coffee County in aces with 5 and digs with 19. Alliyah Williams led the team in kills with 8 and tied for the team lead in blocks with 2. Amanda Mukai added a pair of blocks as she led the team in assists with 27. Keelie Hills had a pair of blocks and 5 kills.
The Lady Raiders travel to Columbia on Tuesday night for a district match with the Lady Lions. The Lady Raiders will attempt to stay perfect in district play. First serve is set for 6 PM.